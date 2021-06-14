 Skip to main content
Montana is a red state
Montana is a red state

So it seems I caused a bit of a stir with my last letter! I'm not surprised. You see Democrat and delusion are one in the same these days, or so it would seem. Both start with a D and both have eight letters. In case you folks haven't checked we are a Red state! The Blue states which you seem to be siding with politically, not doing so well. Let's see where do we begin? States west and east and south of us. Hence people are fleeing in droves, making room for others. Get my point? Life is too short to be unhappy all the time. I moved here over 30 years ago to be happy! And I certainly am. Where I was born and raised I was very unhappy. Might want to seek these wonderful places out and be HAPPY. As I ended my last letter, just saying.

Wayde Snow

Helena

