Montana Headwaters Legacy Act deserves support

For many years I've been very fortunate to live on the shores of the Madison River.

Among Montana's iconic waters (and our state holds many), the ever-popular Madison stands alone. From the windows of our home I've watched moose, elk, bear, otter, beaver and countless other critters, not to mention the prized trout. I'm sure my neighbors can agree — with little to ask in return, this river just keeps on giving.

That's why, as a landowner, I applaud Senator Tester for announcing plans to introduce the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act. This made-in-Montana bill will protect twenty miles of the Madison as a Wild and Scenic River, along with sections of sixteen other pristine waterways in Southwest Montana. This guarantees free water-flow, water quality, and plans to protect the outstanding fisheries, recreational uses, scenery and wildlife the Madison supports. Property and water rights will remain intact, unthreatened.

The Madison is a pristine freestone river and deserves to be treated as such. What's more, it duly deserves the recognition of the Wild and Scenic title. If we want our iconic rivers to remain for many generations to come, we must act now.