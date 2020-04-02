Montana GOP working to keep government serving all

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Montanans should rest assured that their legislative leadership is doing all they can to ensure state government continues to effectively serve them as we all do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19. However, let us all remember that our greatest strengths lie in our families, businesses and communities — not in government. In this time of uncertainty, we should be generous and patient with each other, as we all strive to meet our financial obligations.

Part of proper governance is ensuring that legislators ensure solid fiscal stewardship — so we are equipped to meet the challenges from a public crisis such as the one we are now faced with. During the 2019 legislative session, we did just that. This includes a $55 million Fire Fund, $295 million General Fund, and $118 million budget reserve. These reserves are part of the prescription needed to mitigate obstacles before us during our current health and economic crisis.

Already, Montana has shown its resilience and determination to ensure citizens have the services they need. While other states have experienced rural hospital closures, Montana has been aggressive in measures that ensure we have widespread medical access. Additionally, the Office of Public Instruction is working to ensure schools have flexible policies so they can continue to provide a world-class education.