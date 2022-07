I am dismayed, but sadly not surprised by the article in the July 19 IR "County GOP rejects Biden Election." If county GOP members reject Biden's election, then let's call a do-over on all the races from 2020. I think many residents of this state may decide to vote for a different party now that the GOP is showing how off the rails they are over Trump's big lie. Shame on you all. I don't see how Montana's GOP can ever redeem themselves.