House Bill 372 would enshrine trapping as a Montana constitutional right. This makes no sense. Once in the Constitution, it would be very hard to get rid of. This awful bill would make lethal hunting, trapping and fishing the sole means of managing Montana’s wildlife.

Thanks to having some of the healthiest fish and wildlife populations in the nation, Montana has a great heritage of hunting and fishing. But do we need to trap our native wildlife as well?

Trapping means catching wild animals in metal jaws. Animals may suffer in terror and pain for hours. Many are maimed when they try to escape.

In a word, trapping is torture. Few people actually engage in this anachronistic pursuit, nor is fur fashionable.

Bobcats, ermine, martens, wolves, coyotes, mink, otters, muskrats and many other species are caught in traps. Pet dogs are sometimes caught in traps set for wildlife. Traps catch and kill unintended species.

HB 372 could turn our public lands and trails into a dangerous minefield of hidden traps. Montana does not want trapping in our state constitution.

Please write or call your legislator to oppose HB 372.

Phil Knight,

Bozeman