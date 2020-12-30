Montana dentists applaud Daines, health-insurance bill

While all eyes were watching the pandemic stimulus bill vote in the U.S. Senate on Monday, there was another significant bill that passed with little fanfare. The Competitive Health Insurance Reform Act (CHIRA) will remove antitrust exemptions from medical and dental insurance companies, and that change is expected to have a dramatic effect on insurance premiums in the coming years.

The intent of the McCarran Ferguson Act of 1945 was to return insurance regulation to the states, but ended up with insurance companies effectively operating under a shield that exempts them from federal antitrust lawsuits. The American Dental Association has been pursuing a full repeal of the act for more than 20 years. Unable to do so, their legislation was scaled back to target only medical and dental insurance.

After CHIRA first passed in 2017 in the U.S. House of Representatives on a bipartisan vote of 416-7, not one single U.S. senator would sponsor the bill in the U.S. Senate. Frustrated but undeterred, the American Dental Association (ADA) asked the Montana Dental Association (MDA) to enlist U.S. Sen. Steve Daines as the primary sponsor. In November of 2018, Sen. Daines and key staff met with leaders of ADA and MDA in his office on Capitol Hill. After subsequent discussions, he agreed to champion the bill and introduced it in December of 2018 with U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) as the Democratic cosponsor. It never got to a floor vote, so they reintroduced it in on Feb. 19, 2019. Throughout 2019 and 2020, Sen. Daines and his legislative staff worked diligently to add more and more cosponsors to the bill, making it a truly bipartisan effort. It passed with unanimous consent in the U.S. Senate in the early morning hours of Dec. 22, 2020, and is now on its way to President Trump’s desk.