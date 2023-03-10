Whatever happened to the light-hearted days when Montana legislators would boldly ban yoga pants, seriously debate Daylight Saving Time and embarrassingly pass a resolution denying climate change?

How I miss those days!

Today, far-right conservatives in our Montana 68th Legislature are busy using the ‘spaghetti method’ to attack our beloved 50-year-old Montana State Constitution. A nationally admired constitution by, of, and for the citizens of the great state of Montana.

Sixty proposed amendments to our constitution have been thrown, figuratively, against the sacred walls of our beautiful state capitol, with far-right legislators hoping several stick and are approved by the republican supermajority.

Like a vulture lurking, our ‘no regulations’ governor awaits passage of proposed amendments attacking Montanans’ rights to a clean, healthy environment, and that would give him influential power inside the judiciary branch of state government.

Our Montana Constitution supports three equal and independent branches of government (the legislative branch, the executive branch, and the judiciary branch), each branch providing a check and balance on the power of the others resulting in a more stable and representative democracy.

Support our MT Constitution under the capitol dome at noon, Wednesday, March 15!

Rick Kerr,

Choteau