Montana cannot afford Kathleen Williams

With our economy still reeling from COVID-19 and the ensuing shutdown, it is critical our lone voice in the U.S. House of Representatives be someone with a proven record of supporting pro-growth policies that will get our economy moving again and get Montanans back to work. After examining her record, it is clear that is not Kathleen Williams.

Extreme Kathleen is a liberal tax-and-spend politician who thinks she knows how to spend your money better than you do. She supports slapping a massive, new tax on retirement accounts and pension plans and wants to repeal the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act, which would mean a tax hike of over $2,200 for the average Montana family.

During her time in the Montana Legislature, she had a disastrous record when it came to taxes. Extreme Kathleen voted against 10 major tax cut bills totaling over $1 billion in much needed tax relief for Montanans, even voting against an income tax cut for Montana’s poorest citizens.

Electing Extreme Kathleen to Congress would mean more government and higher taxes for Montana families and small businesses, at a time when we can afford it least. I urge all Montanans to reject her radical agenda.

Brandon O'Leary

Helena

