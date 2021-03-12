 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Montana can do better
4 comments

Montana can do better

  • 4
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 1

Letter to editor icon 1

Gov. Gianforte promised us a Montana Comeback. Instead, he and the Republicans are giving us a Montana Roadblock. First they passed a tax cut that gives $14 to the vast majority of us, while delivering $1,000 to the wealthiest few. Now they’re focused on their culture war to discriminate against LGBTQ Montanans.

Bills like HB 112, SB 215, SB 427, SB 280 are vitriolic attacks on our family, friends and neighbors. These bills have zero grounding in fact, science or law. If there is any question about the motivations behind these bills, just watch the embarrassing and undignified behavior of Republican lawmakers throughout the legislative process. These are shameful attacks on Montanans for no reason other than who they are.

In addition to directly attacking Montanans, these anti-LGBTQ bills will have a decisively negative impact on our economy. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, employees choose to work for business based on their inclusivity. Do the Republicans really expect people to move here for a $14 tax cut and a massive attack on human rights? And remember the lesson of North Carolina: this culture war agenda will attract the ire of businesses across the nation.

Montana can do better.

Dave Chadwick

Helena

4 comments
4
3
0
0
3

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Informed voting matters
Letters

Informed voting matters

Recently Steve Daines has been criticized for the way he voted on the impeachment. It would be better to look at the way we voted. If you trul…

Still standing with Dr. Weiner
Letters

Still standing with Dr. Weiner

I have been cancer-free since 2018. I remain steadfastly in support of Dr. Tom Weiner, despite allegations of wrongdoing attributed to him by …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News