Gov. Gianforte promised us a Montana Comeback. Instead, he and the Republicans are giving us a Montana Roadblock. First they passed a tax cut that gives $14 to the vast majority of us, while delivering $1,000 to the wealthiest few. Now they’re focused on their culture war to discriminate against LGBTQ Montanans.

Bills like HB 112, SB 215, SB 427, SB 280 are vitriolic attacks on our family, friends and neighbors. These bills have zero grounding in fact, science or law. If there is any question about the motivations behind these bills, just watch the embarrassing and undignified behavior of Republican lawmakers throughout the legislative process. These are shameful attacks on Montanans for no reason other than who they are.

In addition to directly attacking Montanans, these anti-LGBTQ bills will have a decisively negative impact on our economy. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, employees choose to work for business based on their inclusivity. Do the Republicans really expect people to move here for a $14 tax cut and a massive attack on human rights? And remember the lesson of North Carolina: this culture war agenda will attract the ire of businesses across the nation.

Montana can do better.

Dave Chadwick

Helena

