Montana born, with Montana values

The Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act is (rightly so) a source of pride for this state. A no-nonsense piece of legislation that was formed from the ground up by a wide array of Montanans with varied lifestyles and interests.

It currently has massive (80+%) public support, as it benefits the public and not just one solitary industry or individual.

Montanans have a long history of cutting through the nonsense to help or benefit the people that choose to reside in this state. It is a disservice and frankly an insult to the hardworking and hard-playing people of Montana to not get this across the finish line.

Please encourage Sen. Steve Daines to quit playing petty political games and help get the BCSA signed into law.

Riley Egan,

Missoula