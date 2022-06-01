Monica Tranel will help communities thrive

I support Monica Tranel for Congress. Monica lived just up the street from me for several years. She was a friendly neighbor, a strong, intelligent woman raising two strong, intelligent daughters selling warm lemonade down on the corner. Her daughters reflect Monica's own work ethic; she would not have become an Olympic athlete without it. Her expertise in the field of telecommunication and public utility regulation, and her own rural roots, will make her effective in bringing the internet to Montana's rural communities, and will help those communities to survive and thrive.