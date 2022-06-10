Monica Tranel: 'I will show up for you'

Montanans — Democrats and Republicans — made it clear in the June 7 primary that they want a representative in Congress to represent them, rather than the corporations that exploit them. Someone who will protect their freedoms and privacy, rather than taking them away. And someone who will uphold and secure our democracy. I am grateful to all those who participated in this primary election. Our elections are secure and fair. For those who supported me, thank you. For those who did not vote for me, I will work hard to earn your vote this November. Montanans are seeking a leader who will show up to every town and every county ready to listen to real-life concerns, and who will work together for common-sense solutions. Ryan Zinke had multiple chances to show up. Instead of serving Montana, he served himself. Zinke’s record of corruption contributed to a primary result where his own party does not trust him. My commitment to Montanans across this district is to show up for you. I will work for Montanans from all walks of life. I will serve our neighbors, families, and our communities, as I have done for the last 25 years in Montana.