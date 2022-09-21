 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Money should not be used by legislators

Why are my Montana taxes being used to make political points instead of supporting the needs of the people in our state? A recent article in the IR notes that the secretary of state's office has spent over $1.2 million just to defend election laws that legislators passed and were signed by Gov. Gianforte, but ruled unconstitutional. I recall many other legislative bills that have gone though this process, wasting more money in the process. This doesn't include the money spent by others like Planned Parenthood and ACLU to defend our rights. Last year I contributed $8,400 in Montana taxes to support the work of the state. This means that for every bill that is passed, signed into law and then declared unconstitutional by our Supreme Court, 142 taxpayers like me have their money used by our legislators just to make a political point, with no benefits to our state and community. I can think of many worthy causes that need this money and I’m sure other Montana taxpayers can do the same. It’s time we elect representatives who work for us and are able to also read and respect our state constitution. How hard is that?

Marie Bourgeois,

Helena

