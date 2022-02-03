 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Money in politics is the root of problems

“Never did such evil institution as money spring up to mortals ... it seduces and corrupts the honest mind, turning its virtuous thoughts to deeds of baseness; it has taught men villainy and how to perform all impious works.” — Sophocles (d. 406 BC), ancient Greek writer of tragedies.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision of Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission in January 2010 struck down restrictions on independent expenditures from corporate treasuries as violations of the First Amendment (money is speech from prior SCOTUS rulings).

Anyone who follows the downward trajectory of today’s American politics can’t escape the fact that money in politics is the root of problems of our sad dysfunctionality, blatant corruption among so many regardless of political party, news media with its purposeful ineptitude and increasing “autocratic nation-like propaganda” growing. The Koch brothers influence is astounding, with their political organizations; think tanks, etc., having equity in resources to the Republican National Committee.

Do we have any choice from eventual total national ruin of America other than reform of laws allowing floods of money to state its “lawful poison,” speaking for all 329.5 million of us, that which is not in our own interest?

Erwin Curry

Missoula

