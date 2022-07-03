 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Minority rule

A recent writer suggested “we still have majority rule” This view, like other popular fables (Columbus discovered America, the Alamo was a fight for freedom, etc.), is wrong.

In its entire history, the U.S. has never yet achieved majority rule. For about 150 years, it wasn’t even possible, since a huge chunk of the population (women, Blacks, and Native Americans) weren’t allowed to vote. When it became theoretically possible, the minority manipulated the law and resorted to outright terrorism (KKK) to prevent it.

Furthermore, the Electoral College, based on the compromises demanded to support slave-holding states, is biased by design for the minority and against the popular vote. The elections of George W. Bush and Donald Trump? Minority rule.

The Senate is similarly biased. It’s split 50/50 but the 50 Republicans represent 42 million fewer Americans. In fact, the situation is worse: the filibuster has been weaponized requiring a supermajority to get anything done. Thus, representatives from only 18% of the country can block any legislation. Minority rule.

Finally, the Supreme Court has been packed by the minority. The five most conservative judges were all nominated by presidents who lost the popular vote. Minority rule.

Ross Nelson,

Helena

