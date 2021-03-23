Minister gave a one-sided view of politics

A few days ago, Ms. Jessica Crist highlighted the level of incivility in politics today. I cannot agree more with her opinion about the level of incivility in our country. My question is why she chooses to only highlight the incivility of Republicans toward Democrats. Where has she been for the last four years? Am I led to believe Republicans are the only examples of incivility?

The vitriol of the Democrats is out there. Loud and clear. She chooses not to look for it or simply ignore it. It appears that either her source of news information is only of a single source or she chooses only to see the opinion of her bias.

Is forgiveness not high on the list of sermons? I guess Mr. Gianforte is offered none since he is Republican.

The problem I have is the one-sided view of politics from a minister. One would think a minister in her position will be fully aware that there is more than one viewpoint and search it out.

Matt West

Townsend

