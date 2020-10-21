 Skip to main content
Mike Fasbender is a doer
I'd like to encourage the citizens of Lewis and Clark County to vote for Mike Fasbender for county commissioner. Mike is the exact person the county needs during these challenging times. He is knowledgeable on the issues, and is a doer not just a talker. He's been working to increase access to school sporting events, educating people on the county zoning changes, and involved in a multitude of other issues. If you want action and somebody who will make a difference vote Mike Fasbender.

Darin Gaub

Helena

