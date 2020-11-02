 Skip to main content
Mickey Mouse isn't running for office
Mickey Mouse isn't running for office

As an election judge, who assisted with recording the names of write-in-candidates voted for on ballots, it was amazing to see how many votes fictitious characters like Mickey Mouse received. Voting is a right and a responsibility we all must take very seriously. Not only is it important to vote, but thoughtful and careful consideration needs to be given when choosing the legitimate candidates we believe will best represent us if elected. Decisions made by those elected could impact our lives in multiple ways for years to come. Every vote does matter and can make a difference. Please vote and vote responsibly. Deadline to vote in person or submit your ballot is 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. For voting information go to https://www.lccountymt.gov/car/elections.html or call the County Election Office at 406-447-8339. To find out if your ballot has been returned, go to http://www.myvoterpagemt.com.

Lynne Boone

Helena

