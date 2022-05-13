Men should face similar punishments

I am responding to the potential revocation of Rose v. Wade. I also want to make clear that I am not pro abortion, I don’t know anyone who is. I do know that sometimes this painful decision has to be made. I don’t believe the only reason a woman was created was to carry an unwanted pregnancy to term. I do believe all women are intelligent enough to make this decision by themselves with the help of their family/significant other and/or physician. This is a private and devastating decision.

If the states continue to outlaw abortion, may I suggest a similar punishment, for that is what this is, for men. First whether the pregnancy was due to rape, incest, failed contraception or a moment of unprotected passion is not relevant. The father shall immediately be castrated and shall be responsible financially for the child until age 18, whether the child is adopted or not. Of course this would require DNA confirmation of parenthood, so all male babies would have to have DNA registered at birth.

Archaic, ridiculous, physically and mentally painful? Yes, but not any more so than forcing a mother to carry an unwanted pregnancy to term.

Rita Charles,

Helena

