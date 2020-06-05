Men, it’s time to mask up

The New York Times recently reported that Montana is tied with Hawaii for the lowest number of Covid-19 infections per capita. That means Montanans are doing a great job of containing the coronavirus spread. But we can’t maintain our top ranking much longer unless guys, especially, step up their game.
Not that we men haven’t contributed already. We’ve definitely taken a lead role with social distancing. Many guys don’t like socializing anyway. And with the new Centers for Disease Control guidelines, skipping a niece’s middle school graduation or your second cousin’s youngest son’s marriage is no longer considered lazy or rude. It’s now our civic duty.
We men have also excelled in avoiding close contact. For many guys, hugging is not okay. So we’ve definitely shown leadership with the new no-embrace compact.
But shunning hugs and social gatherings is no longer enough. Not now that Governor Steve Bullock has ended the 14-day quarantine for nonresidents as part of the state’s reopening plan. Soon out-of-staters will be pouring in to our state. And while we welcome these visitors (and their credit cards), we men need to step up our game to keep disease transmission as low as possible.
One aspect of coronavirus prevention where many of us here and across the United States continue to fall short is mask wearing. Whether shopping at home improvement stores or giving a press conference at the White House, too many guys are not covering their face as recommended by the CDC.
Which is weird when you consider how many traditional male role models keep their face all or partially covered. Test pilots wear face masks. So do NASCAR drivers. And when heading out to blow up an enemy submarine -- about the most macho mission imaginable -- the first thing a Navy S.E.A.L. does before diving into the ocean is put on a face mask.
Yes, it took a while for decent masks to become available for the rest of us. Initial iterations were mostly DIY versions made by home sewers using up stockpiles of flowered calico and pajama patterns. Few guys I know would walk into an auto parts store wearing a Betty Boop mask.
But these days, men have no excuse. All kinds of masculine masks are the market, including elk hunter camo and special-ops black. Some even come in NFL team logos. And though wearing a mask can be a hassle, pulling one on before heading out each day has its own advantages. A guy can get away with shaving less often. Smiling at passersby or even family members, something many men struggle to do, is no longer necessary. Teeth brushing is optional.
But maybe the best reason for men to wear a mask is because any one of us might be infected with Covid-19 and not even know it. By covering our nose and mouth while breathing, coughing, sneezing, or spittle-talking near others, we can prevent the sickness or even death of seniors and other vulnerable members of society. It’s also a way of showing consideration for cashiers, clerks, health care staff, and other front line workers.
Stepping up when called to duty. Helping keep others safe. Doing the right thing. Come to think of, guys are good at all that, too.
So, c’mon fellas, it’s time to make “mask up” the new “man up.” Let’s get out there and show the world that, when the going gets tough, we’re not afraid to hide our face in public.
Tom Dickson
Helena
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!