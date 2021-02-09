Memories of Jane Byrd

We met Jane Byrd December of 1968.

We had just moved to Helena and rented an apartment, but sad to say, they sold it and we were asked to leave as the new owner’s policy was “no children or pets.”

We saw an ad for an apartment open at Byrd’s complex. We met with Jane that evening with daughter and poodle in tow, and told her of our situation.

Jane told us she was sorry but her and Lawrence’s policy was the same. (Very difficult to find a place in those days.) We thanked her and were ready to leave and she threw up her arms and said “to hell with policy,” you can have the apartment. She made us the happiest family in town.

Later Jane told us that she saw me, my husband and cute little girl in white fur coat 4 years old and a little poodle standing there two weeks before Christmas and just couldn’t say no.

We rented from them for years until we bought a house, and still remained friends. We called her “our Christmas angel” to this day and when we did she would give us a big smile and chuckle.

She appeared sometimes as having a gruff exterior but had a big heart of gold and kindness you have ever seen.