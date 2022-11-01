Melting pot or armed camps?

A melting pot or nation of armed camps…

Which do you prefer? It's up to us to choose.

We’re at an extremely dangerous moment in our representative democracy’s history.

Too many politicians are willing to cheat to gain and/or retain power. Every cheating approach imaginable is being used. From gerrymandering to loading the courts with political operatives. From making up lies about voter fraud to using force to overturn election results.

Throughout the country election workers and voters are being intimidated in efforts to force election results in the cheaters favor.

Right here in Montana, the Secretary of State released an election information booklet that contains what appears to be a purposeful effort to mislead voters concerning an abortion related referendum.

People of color are defending themselves against white supremacists. Armed militia members are threatening state government officials. The list goes on.

In response we are becoming a nation of armed camps.

Our ideal is the melting pot. Everyone working together, learning from one another, always finding a new and better way to secure a better future for our country.

We must return to the good ol' Montana tradition of working together to build a better future for us all.

Galen McKibben,

Helena