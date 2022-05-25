Melissa Romano will work hard for families

I am thrilled to vote for Melissa Romano, my colleague, and friend, to represent HD 81. Melissa is a mother, and like me, wants our children to have opportunities to find good-paying jobs here in Montana. As a nationally recognized educator and leader, she understands that begins with supporting legislation to invest in and strengthen public education. Melissa’s two-decade education career makes her a candidate that truly knows how education paves the way for our children to acquire new skills, develop critical thinking and shape their careers. Also, Melissa has been a strong and vocal advocate for public preschool for many years. She will work with all legislators to find solutions that ensure Montana children have access to high-quality preschool education.