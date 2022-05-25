Melissa Romano will work hard for families

I am thrilled to vote for Melissa Romano, my colleague, and friend, to represent HD 81. Melissa is a mother, and like me, wants our children to have opportunities to find good-paying jobs here in Montana. As a nationally recognized educator and leader, she understands that begins with supporting legislation to invest in and strengthen public education. Melissa’s two-decade education career makes her a candidate that truly knows how education paves the way for our children to acquire new skills, develop critical thinking and shape their careers. Also, Melissa has been a strong and vocal advocate for public preschool for many years. She will work with all legislators to find solutions that ensure Montana children have access to high-quality preschool education.
I’ve known Melissa to work hard at everything she has ever done and be an outstanding leader along the way. She will show up every day and work hard for the families of our state.
A vote for Melissa Romano is a vote for a strong economy.
Katie Literski,
Helena