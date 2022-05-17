 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Melissa Romano will fight for education and jobs

As a teacher, I roll my eyes when politicians boast about creating “good jobs” for Montana while simultaneously failing to support education. Education is the lifeblood of creating good, fulfilling jobs and careers for our diverse residents. Providing access to quality education — from pre-K to college and beyond — is what gives our kids (and adults) the ability to build resilient careers and good-paying jobs here in our local communities, without having to look out of state just for the chance to support themselves and their families.

This is why Melissa Romano stands apart. Romano, candidate for Montana HD 81 in the Helena area, knows what our community needs are. Having worked with Melissa for several years in the Helena Public Schools, I know her to be a thoughtful and dedicated advocate for students and educators alike. She has been nationally recognized for her math and science teaching, and she works tirelessly to understand the needs of students and their families. In this uncertain economy, Melissa will fight for good education, good jobs, affordable housing and health care, and a sustainable future for ALL Montana families. Join me in voting for Melissa Romano for HD 81.

Carson Yahvah,

Helena

