Melissa Romano will fight for all people

I am voting for Melissa Romano for HD81 because she has been endorsed by so many extraordinary individuals, the Montana Federation of Public Employees, Montana AFL-CIO, and Montanans for Choice. For the past 15 years, Melissa has continued to serve the citizens of Montana in the public school system. She is an award-winning educator and has been designated as one of public education's best teachers for this service. She is a person who can achieve solutions with diverse groups of people in one of Montana's most extensive systems. Her experience also presents our house district with a person who understands what is required to prepare our children to become successful, productive citizens that want to stay in Montana beyond graduation. Melissa is a champion for fair and equal pay, helping to solve the Helena housing crisis, and is committed to helping assure healthcare is affordable and accessible. She will fight for equal treatment of all people, including mental health care, addiction services, and preventative care. Melissa understands the logistics and cost of making a public system a success that will benefit all Montanans. Please join me as I vote to elect Melissa Romano as our next representative for HD81.

Seth Berg,

Helena

