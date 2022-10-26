 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Melissa Romano will bring Montanans together

Melissa Romano is dedicated to serving Montanans. I have had the pleasure of working and learning with her in the Helena school district. Melissa is a devoted teacher and is Montana’s 2018 teacher of the year. She is a true advocate of public education and knows the benefit and value of listening to multiple perspectives to find solutions. Melissa has spent her career building relationships which has enabled her to work together and find solutions to various education challenges — that is exactly the kind of leader we need in the Montana Legislature. HD 81 needs a leader who will bring Montanans together! Her knowledge about the connections between education, a strong workforce, and the economy is why I’m asking my friends and neighbors in HD 81 to vote for Melissa Romano.

Avra Branson, 

Helena

