Melissa Romano will advocate for families

Melissa Romano's advocacy for families and our community is exactly what makes her the best candidate for HD81. Romano’s two-decade education career brings with it a unique understanding of the connection between education and our economy. She knows that quality public education helps prepare our children to contribute to our state economy, aligning talent with our state needs which can help keep students in our state after graduation. Like us, she is a parent and wants a Montana where our kids can choose to reside here and thrive. She is committed to seeing that workers make a living wage and will support legislation that invests in education and certification programs that will build a resilient workforce.

We know that by voting for Romano, we will be voting for a better future for our son and generations of Montanans. Friends and neighbors in HD81, Romano is deserving of your vote in the coming primary election for House District 81.

Jason and Molly Schmidt,

Helena

