Melissa Romano wants to strengthen economy

Now more than ever, we need elected officials who are skilled in bringing people together to find solutions that work for all Montanans. That is why I’m proudly supporting Melissa Romano for HD 81.

I am a retired educator and had the pleasure of working with Melissa on a variety of projects and also attended professional development workshops that she designed and flawlessly facilitated. In my work with her, I’ve seen her talent in bringing diverse groups of people together, as she guided vibrant and collaborative conversation. She is not interested in playing political games in the Legislature, rather she’s ready to roll up her sleeves on day one and get to work with all legislators.

Melissa is running for the Montana Legislature because she wants to make a difference, strengthen public schools, and our economy, and ensure every Montanan has the opportunity to get a good-paying job so they stay in Montana and thrive.

Join me in voting for Melissa Romano for HD 81.

Anne Bartsch,

Helena

