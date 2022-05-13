Melissa Romano knows the issues facing families

I am writing in support of Melissa Romano for House District 81. I have known and worked with Melissa for several years in the Helena School District, where I observed her to be a collaborative leader and problem solver. She is a proud and supportive advocate for students, teachers, families and quality education. She is reasonable, thoughtful, a good listener, and is able to find common ground to develop solutions for the challenges facing Helena and Montana. This is a quality desperately needed in today's highly partisan environment.

Melissa is a mom of four and wants Montana to be a place where our children will choose to live and thrive. She will work with all legislators to build our economy, create good-paying jobs and get Montanan's the education and training they need to build our workforce.

Finally she is an avid user of our public lands and protecting access to outdoor public recreation is a top priority for her.

Please join me in voting for Melissa Romano to represent House District 81.

Carol and Chris Hunter,

Helena

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0