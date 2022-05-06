Melissa Romano is the leader we need

I am impressed with Melissa Romano’s dedication to serving Montanans. She is Montana’s 2018 teacher of the year and has traveled the state extensively, listening to people with varied perspectives from our small rural corners to our large urban areas. She knows the value of building relationships and finding solutions that work for all Montanans because she has worked throughout her career to bring people together. That is exactly the kind of leader we need in the legislature. She is a true advocate and understands the connection between education, a strong workforce, and the economy. HD81 needs a leader who will serve as a tireless and vocal advocate for Montanans — that is Melissa. Friends and neighbors in HD81, I encourage you to vote for Melissa Romano!