Melissa Romano is dedicated and confident leader

Passionate, dedicated, and leader are words that come to mind when I think about my friend and candidate for HD 81, Melissa Romano. I’ve known Melissa for many years as a colleague and teacher to my daughter. She is a confident leader who seeks input from many voices to find solutions that work best for everyone. Melissa is an award-winning educator, which recognizes her collaborative work in the classroom. What is often less recognized are the many leadership roles she has enthusiastically committed to outside of school. She has served on countless local, state, and national committees and volunteered thousands of hours after school, on the weekend, and during the summer studying curriculum, developing and facilitating professional development, and collaborating with policymakers. HD 81 neighbors, join me in voting for Melissa Romano!

Maria Foot,

Helena

