Melissa Romano is committed to Montana

It is with admiration and enthusiasm that I will cast my vote for Melissa Romano in the House District 81 primary election. I’ve worked with Melissa this year as an instructional coach and am proud to call her a friend and colleague. As an educator, Melissa has always encouraged her students to develop a love of learning and critical thinking skills. I know she will take this passion with her to the legislature.

I’ve been disappointed with the divisiveness I saw in the last legislative session. We need collaborative leaders who are dedicated to working across the aisle, finding common ground, and common-sense solutions. By sending Melissa Romano to the Legislature, we get exactly that — a top-notch professional, solutions seeker, a dedicated advocate who is always willing to listen.

I’ve witnessed Melissa’s excitement to find solutions and her unwavering dedication to bringing people together. We need her level of commitment and leadership in the Montana legislature. Neighbors in HD81, please vote for Melissa Romano.

Kelly Connolly,

Helena

