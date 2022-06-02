 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Melissa Romano is a trusted advocate

It is with great enthusiasm that I wholeheartedly support Melissa Romano for HD 81. I’ve worked with Melissa and am proud to also call her a friend. In my work with her through an education professional learning community, I’ve observed Melissa be skilled in consensus building. She takes a balanced approach in her work as an education leader, whether that is in the form of creating professional development or delivering engaging instruction to students. From the time I first came to know her, she urged colleagues to stay and be informed and active regarding education policies that impact teachers’ daily lives. She has done the same regarding bills or laws that impact Montana families. She has always been a trusted advocate.

It would be remiss of me to not mention that I believe it is important to have our Legislature LOOK like the rest of Montana. Let’s elect a talented, smart woman whose mere presence can help send a message to young women and girls across Montana that there is a place for them in our democracy.

Join me in voting Melissa Romano for HD 81.

Megan Krissovich,

Helena

