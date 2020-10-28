 Skip to main content
Melissa Romano has our vote
Melissa Romano has our vote

Melissa Romano is no slouch. Melissa has always been an advocate for Public Schools in Montana. Melissa has been a public school educator for the past sixteen years, as well as the 2018 Montana Teacher of the Year. Melissa has also been the National Science Foundation’s “Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching”.

Melissa’s platform of the public preschool option, mental health and social emotional learning standards, and teacher recruitment and retention makes her the best candidate for education in Montana.

State Superintendent, Elsie Arntzen has failed to show the leadership Montana needs, especially during these difficult times. She continually prioritized the needs of private institutions over public-schools and this continued during the pandemic. Tim Johnson will be her fifth deputy in less than four years, which indicates her inability to work with others.

Melissa will fight for Montana’s public schools and our children. Following COVID-19, Montana will need the dedication and commitment to our public education system that Melissa Romano has demonstrated time and time again. Montana needs someone who will fight for funding for Montana Schools so they can function safely for students and teachers and staff during this pandemic.

Rick Cottingham

Helena

