Melissa Romano for House District 81

Melissa Romano understands the needs and values of Montanans and demonstrates this in a long history of service to our community and advocacy for Montana working families. Melissa’s work illustrates how successful she is at building relationships and supporting the values we share as Montanans.

Melissa began her teaching career in 2004 with the Helena School District. During her career she has been recognized for her leadership, named as 2018 Montana Teacher of the Year. In this role, Melissa advocated for the teaching profession and continues this advocacy today for students, teachers, families and quality education in Montana.

Beyond her leadership in education, Melissa is an avid user of public lands and protector of access to outdoor recreation. Protecting the health and accessibility of our public lands is a top priority for Melissa. She will work tirelessly to ensure future generations have the same access to hunting, fishing, hiking and exploring in our beautiful state.

Join me, Helena community, in voting Melissa Romano for House District 81.

Joanne Didriksen,

Helena

letter to the editor icon
