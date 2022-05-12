 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Melissa Romano finds solutions

Melissa Romano, candidate for House District 81, has been an advocate for families and quality public education for her entire career. She knows how to find common ground with diverse groups of people and collaborates to find solutions that work for all involved. She has been serving our Helena community as an educator for almost two decades and she knows the issues that families face and has the common-sense ideas and listening skills to solve problems. Helena neighbors, let’s elect Melissa to the legislature to build our economy, create good-paying jobs, and get Montanans the education and training they need to build our workforce.

Kay Wright,

Helena

