Media must do better

I'm writing to ask the media a question: When are you going to take some responsibility for what's happening.?

You may not make the news but you choose what news to cover and how much time to spend on it. Why don't you send your reporters and camera crews to cover peaceful demonstrations with people who care about George Floyd and social injustices and give them 10-15 minutes instead of sending your crews to cover people who could care less about those things and are only interested in destroying hardworking Americans property and stealing whatever they can carry?

I'm not saying don't cover the violence but give more time to those who have a real message to give out and give minimum coverage to the criminals who only destroy things. You may not make the news but you do control it. Try doing something to help the problem instead of adding to it.

Carol Todd

Jefferson City

