Media must do better
2 comments

Media must do better

  • 2
{{featured_button_text}}

I'm writing to ask the media a question: When are you going to take some responsibility for what's happening.?

You may not make the news but you choose what news to cover and how much time to spend on it. Why don't you send your reporters and camera crews to cover peaceful demonstrations with people who care about George Floyd and social injustices and give them 10-15 minutes instead of sending your crews to cover people who could care less about those things and are only interested in destroying hardworking Americans property and stealing whatever they can carry?

I'm not saying don't cover the violence but give more time to those who have a real message to give out and give minimum coverage to the criminals who only destroy things. You may not make the news but you do control it. Try doing something to help the problem instead of adding to it.

Carol Todd

Jefferson City

LETTER TO THE EDITOR ICON
2 comments
1
2
0
0
1

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

An age of political extremes
Letters

An age of political extremes

Montana's Red state, or should I say Red Neck Agenda, was on display recently. CBS televised Jay Snowden of Whitefish yelling in a little blac…

Men, it’s time to mask up
Letters

Men, it’s time to mask up

The New York Times recently reported that Montana is tied with Hawaii for the lowest number of Covid-19 infections per capita. That means Mont…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News