Media misses big point on Afghanistan

The media are missing an important element in the coverage of the Biden Administration and Afghanistan.

At this writing some 28,000 Americans and Afghans have been evacuated from Kabul, including 11,000 this past weekend. No American has died to date.

Let's compare Biden's stewardship of the Kabul crisis with the Republican stewardship of the COVID-19 crisis. In the same period of time that Biden evacuated all those Americans and Afghans, some 5,000 Americans died from COVID-19, mostly in Republican-led states.

Let's keep things in perspective.

Stephen Brehe

Helena

