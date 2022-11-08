The front page of the Wednesday, Oct. 26, IR featured two stories which will provide significant improvement to Montana’s criminal justice system. Gov. Greg Gianforte, Brian Gootkin, director of the Department of Corrections, Charlie Brereton, director of the Department of Public Health and Human Services and anyone else who helped develop these programs are to be commended for initiating meaningful change to our criminal justice system. I feel the two programs being developed will reduce incarceration and recidivism.

The Last Mile, a computer coding education program for prison inmates, will help inmates released from prison access gainful employment. The seven behavioral health grants to seven Montana counties to implement behavioral health services in their detention centers, including substance abuse services. This is HUGE. Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester said the two-year grant will lower crime rates, reduce the jail populations, and save lives. And I truly believe they will.

NAMI Helena is excited to see that this is an important step in improving the criminal justice system in Montana. But it should only be the beginning!

Dr. Gary Mihelish, president, NAMI Helena