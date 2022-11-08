 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Meaningful change

  • 0

The front page of the Wednesday, Oct. 26, IR featured two stories which will provide significant improvement to Montana’s criminal justice system. Gov. Greg Gianforte, Brian Gootkin, director of the Department of Corrections, Charlie Brereton, director of the Department of Public Health and Human Services and anyone else who helped develop these programs are to be commended for initiating meaningful change to our criminal justice system. I feel the two programs being developed will reduce incarceration and recidivism.

The Last Mile, a computer coding education program for prison inmates, will help inmates released from prison access gainful employment. The seven behavioral health grants to seven Montana counties to implement behavioral health services in their detention centers, including substance abuse services. This is HUGE. Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester said the two-year grant will lower crime rates, reduce the jail populations, and save lives. And I truly believe they will.

People are also reading…

NAMI Helena is excited to see that this is an important step in improving the criminal justice system in Montana. But it should only be the beginning!

Dr. Gary Mihelish, president, NAMI Helena

0 Comments
2
1
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Don’t vote Republican

Don’t vote Republican

Don’t vote Republican. No spine Republican legislators may propose destroying Montana’s Constitution.

This is the problem

This is the problem

This fall the voters slogan should be not America First but: “American Democracy First”!

Republicans suppressing Democratic vote?

Republicans suppressing Democratic vote?

If the state just randomly selected a bunch of Dem voters and made it so they could not vote absentee, it would depress the vote as there is a reason for people wanting to vote absentee.

Voting a straight Democrat ticket

Voting a straight Democrat ticket

Here are my thoughts on the two most critical issues in the upcoming election. They involve electing politicians who will: 1) Agree to concede…

Do your research on LR-131

Do your research on LR-131

If I was a journalist, I would be sure to write and give equal time to each side of an argument. To represent only one side creates controvers…

Not voting Republican

Not voting Republican

Okay, I grew up in a Republican family in Kansas. So I think I have some understanding of conservative politics, at least of the traditional v…

Reliable vs. loose cannon

Reliable vs. loose cannon

The candidates, John Repke and Dr. Annie Bukacek, couldn’t be more opposite in qualifications or temperament.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News