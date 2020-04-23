McKee will be an asset to school board

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I enthusiastically support Jennifer McKee for the school board. I have gotten to know Jennifer through our kids and the elementary school family. Jennifer is a tireless advocate who is driven to ensure equity and opportunity for all children. Jennifer is able to look beyond her own family’s circumstances and evaluate the dynamics of all families and children to ensure their learning needs are met.

Jennifer unifies others around a challenge and once invested she is dedicated and tireless in her work to realize the goals she has identified – goals that are for the good of all and not just herself. Jennifer is truly civic minded and continually striving to improve our school district and our community. This is someone who wholeheartedly believes in the value of public education.

Jennifer has navigated the school system from the parent perspective and will be a huge asset to the school board. I trust Jennifer to talk about the real problems facing our students and develop real strategies and solutions to ensure every student gets the best education possible in a safe and healthy environment.

Nanette Gilbertson

Helena

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0