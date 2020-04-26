McKee is an outstanding choice for school board

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jennifer McKee is an outstanding choice for the Helena School Board of Trustees. I encourage you to vote for her.

I’ve known Jennifer and her good work in the community for years. She is helpful, smart, articulate and dedicated to the students and schools of Helena. Her abilities include a fair and balanced approach to research and information gathering. She is thoughtful and thorough and listens well -- all important skills for leadership and community building. I think she would bring these talents to the board.

Jennifer McKee cares a great deal about our schools, teachers, staff and administrators, and she is very interested in supporting the critical work of public schools to build a bridge to economic stability for every family. If you want a person on the board who will help ensure a path of good decisions and improvements in our Helena schools, for students and teachers, and for the health of our community, please vote for Jennifer McKee for school board.

Katja Elias

Helena

