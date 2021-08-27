 Skip to main content
McGee will help make Helena the best it can be
McGee will help make Helena the best it can be

Respectful, humble, wise, kind, fair, and committed. These are the words I recently used to describe Troy McGee to a friend. I had the pleasure of working with Helena’s former Police Chief, Troy McGee for 11 years. As Helena’s Parks and Recreation Director, I worked with the police department on a variety of issues and programs. It was obvious through the department’s support and guidance that they understood that a viable parks system contributes to a community’s quality of life and can help lower crime and vandalism.

Interactions with Troy were always respectful and productive. Unknowingly, he was a mentor to me and others through his demonstration of commitment to community service and leadership. Troy’s broad interest and awareness of City issues are based on actual experience, concern, and first-hand knowledge. While, he may be retired, it isn’t surprising he is stepping up to serve Helena in a new capacity. As a proud grandfather and Helena native, Troy is committed to serving Helena in a much needed “back to basics” approach.

I encourage Helena voters to vote for Troy McGee if you want your perspectives to be heard and considered. As a city commissioner, Troy will listen to ALL Helena residents and work respectfully with his fellow commissioners, city staff, advisory groups, and organizations to ensure policy decisions and community priorities support Helena in being the best city it can be!

Amy Teegarden

Clancy

