McGee will bring consistent leadership to city commission
McGee will bring consistent leadership to city commission

Troy McGee has served this community in a variety of ways for more than 40 years from patrol oﬃcer to police chief with some interim city manager duties in between. I’ve worked with Troy during his diﬀerent assignments and have always found him to an honest, forthright and consistent individual to deal with over the years. He was always clear in his communications and stood by whatever was discussed.

During his 23 years leading the police department, he demonstrated his commitment to strong, consistent leadership. He’ll bring that same consistent leadership to the city commission.

Troy’s extensive experience with the police department will provide an excellent foundation to begin his tenure on the city commission. That knowledge combined with his interim city manager assignments have prepared him for the needs of the city commission and city government.

Troy is equally knowledgeable of the city of Helena having graduated from Helena High and Carroll College.

Troy is both prepared and extremely qualiﬁed for our city commission. Please please join me in voting for Troy McGee for Helena City Commissioner!

Rick Hays

Helena

