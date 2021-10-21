McGee is more than qualified

During my time as Helena city attorney, I was fortunate to have the opportunity to work closely with Troy McGee in his capacity as both Helena’s chief of police and one of the most dedicated and seasoned members of the city’s management team.

An elected city commissioner must understand the core functions of municipal government (i.e., public safety, provision of basic services, zoning, etc.) and recognize the limited financial resources and staff bandwidth available to fulfill those functions. They must also be able to respectfully listen to and consider a wide range of viewpoints, and then make sound judgments in advancing policies that make the community a better place for everyone.

Troy McGee has those qualifications and more. My 25-year legal career has been largely spent working for and with public servants all across Montana, and Troy is as professional, competent and dedicated as any public servant I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with. The voters of the city of Helena have the opportunity this fall to add a tremendous asset to our City Commission by electing Troy McGee and I strongly encourage everyone to take advantage of that opportunity.

Jeff Hindoien

Helena

