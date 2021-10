After 35 years in service to Helena, as a prosecutor and later a judge, I have had ample opportunity to work with Troy McGee as chief of police and acting city manager. Troy is a gentleman who has dedicated his life to the community. He is more than able to be a city commissioner. He has a professional and calm demeanor which bodes well for city meetings and dealings with the public. He is smart as hell and a genuinely nice man. That bodes well for our town. Please vote for Troy.