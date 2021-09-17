McGee is a thoughtful and competent leader

I have lived in the Helena area all of my life and recently retired after 23 years of teaching at the elementary level in the East Helena Schools. Many of those years were spent teaching alongside Rose McGee, wife of Troy McGee, former police chief and current candidate for the Helena City Commission.

In that time, I was able to follow Chief McGee’s career with the city of Helena and was always impressed with the way he conducted himself in our community, often in the context of very difficult circumstances. As you’ve read in many other letters of support for Troy, I have always found him to be a thoughtful and competent leader, an active listener, and someone who makes decisions not unilaterally, but by working off of feedback from those around him.

In his leadership of the Helena Police Department, he had the attitude of -- if it’s good for the community, let’s do it. I know he will carry that vision of leadership to the Helena City Commission. I would encourage you to join me in voting for Troy McGee to bring compassionate, thoughtful and open government to the city of Helena.

Kerry Logan

Helena

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0