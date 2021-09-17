 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McGee is a thoughtful and competent leader
0 comments

McGee is a thoughtful and competent leader

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

I have lived in the Helena area all of my life and recently retired after 23 years of teaching at the elementary level in the East Helena Schools. Many of those years were spent teaching alongside Rose McGee, wife of Troy McGee, former police chief and current candidate for the Helena City Commission.

In that time, I was able to follow Chief McGee’s career with the city of Helena and was always impressed with the way he conducted himself in our community, often in the context of very difficult circumstances. As you’ve read in many other letters of support for Troy, I have always found him to be a thoughtful and competent leader, an active listener, and someone who makes decisions not unilaterally, but by working off of feedback from those around him.

In his leadership of the Helena Police Department, he had the attitude of -- if it’s good for the community, let’s do it. I know he will carry that vision of leadership to the Helena City Commission. I would encourage you to join me in voting for Troy McGee to bring compassionate, thoughtful and open government to the city of Helena.

Kerry Logan

Helena

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Where is the leadership?
Letters

Where is the leadership?

I’m not quite sure what to make of our governor’s attitude toward Covid-19. He talks about personal responsibility. To me being responsible me…

Who advises Gianforte?
Letters

Who advises Gianforte?

Regarding the IR news story headed, “Gianforte denounces Biden’s vax mandate,” I say this: Biden has the best medical scientists in the world …

Government overreach?
Letters

Government overreach?

The Governor has accused President Biden of government overreach by his requiring vaccination. We are in the middle of a pandemic that is kill…

Thanks to St. Peter's
Letters

Thanks to St. Peter's

I wanted to thank all the staff at St. Peter’s from admissions, ER, ICU, and medical team. The expedited care I received from beginning to end…

Blessed by our community
Letters

Blessed by our community

On Saturday, a fire broke out in the Knob Hill area behind our home. At the time, we were celebrating our son’s second birthday with friends i…

Supporting Troy McGee
Letters

Supporting Troy McGee

As I begin to write this letter in support of Troy, many of the adjectives used in prior letters come to mind. All are true. As a member of th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News