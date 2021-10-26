McGee is a proven leader for all the people

I would like to urge my fellow citizens in joining me to vote for Troy McGee for the position of Helena city commissioner.

It has been my pleasure to have been associated with Troy for the last several decades. Through this long-term association, I have repeatedly been able to watch Troy as a proven leader collaborate with agencies and stakeholders to achieve resolution of issues for the benefit of the majority of the citizens of Helena.

Our city is changing, and we face and will face significantly more changes as our population increases and the collateral issues of long-term planning, infrastructure, managing growth, developing a welcoming business environment continue to present challenges to all of the citizens.

I believe that due to Troy McGee’s long-established record of being a leader, collaborator and agent of change, no one is better suited to serve the citizens of Helena and to delineate the future priorities and direction of our community.

Furthermore, I believe that Troy McGee’s only agenda is for the continued growth of our community and quality of life of all our citizens. This opened-minded approach will be a welcome relief from the agenda-driven direction we have received in the recent past.

Tom Corbett

Helena

