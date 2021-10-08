McGee is a competent manager and administrator

In addition to all the other good and true things said about Troy McGee, I’ll add this: he is a competent manager and administrator. As Chief of Police, Troy managed people with professionalism, dignity and clarity with regard to his high standards and expectations. He administered the taxpayer dollars allocated to the Helena Police Department prudently. He had to apply discipline--tough love--in any number of situations and circumstance over the years to officers he knew and cared about. It’s a hard job being Chief of the HPD, with its 50-60 sworn officers. Besides being thoughtful, kind and honest, Troy is as tough as an old tree root. He is not hesitant to take a stand, and once he does he stands his ground. He is uniquely prepared and qualified to lead and serve the people of Helena as a City Commissioner. Please vote for Troy McGee in the upcoming city election. Thanks for your consideration.