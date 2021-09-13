McGee for Helena City Commission

I don’t recall ever writing a letter in support of any candidate before, but when I heard that Troy was running for City Commission, I knew I had to do more in support of this very good man. I have known Troy for over twenty years. As a former city / county employee I had the honor and privilege of working on many different projects with Chief McGee and I always found him to be honest, compassionate, and genuine in his dealings with everyone involved. While there were times that we may not have agreed on the final resolution to a situation, I always felt that regardless of the outcome Troy had listened to and considered all input before making his decision. Troy McGee is an outstanding individual, a good man and exactly what we need leading our city. Please vote for Troy McGee and help bring common sense, integrity, and an honest work ethic back to the Helena City Commission.