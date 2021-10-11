McGee an experienced, courteous, insightful candidate

I met Troy McGee while I worked for the City of Helena as City Attorney. Shortly after I started, I served on the City’s interview panel for hiring a new Chief of Police. I was impressed with candidate Troy McGee for his intelligence, sensitivity, decisiveness, and his vision for progress and improvement for the Helena Police Department. He made innovative changes in policing after careful thought and discernment. One change was the subtle adoption of community policing, wherein the officers are trained to be an engaged member of the community and not strangers to its citizens.

I saw Troy remove barriers to hearing-impaired persons needing to communicate with the Law Enforcement Center’s receptionist. Another time he worked effectively with an advocate group for the disabled to improve availability of reserved vehicle parking for the handicapped.

In his hiring practices, he recruited and hired females to join the police department. They were dedicated professionals.